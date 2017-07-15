Mets GM Sandy Alderson Doesn’t Plan On September Call-Up For Tim Tebow

Share this:

Tim Tebow has been raking for the St. Lucie Mets, the New York Mets’ Single-A affiliate, but that doesn’t mean you should expect him to be making his Major League Baseball debut anytime soon.

Rumors of Tebow’s inevitable call-up began to swirl after the former Heisman Trophy winner launched a walk-off solo home run on Thursday night. But Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told the media Friday that he doesn’t see Tebow gracing the dugout at Citi Field this season.

“Never crossed my mind until about 10 days ago when somebody said it was likely to happen,” Alderson said, per ESPN. “I don’t foresee that kind of scenario.”

Tebow currently is hitting .321 since his promotion to St. Lucie and he extended his hitting streak to 12 games by going 1-for-4 on Friday night. But it doesn’t sound like the Tebow hype train will be rolling into New York anytime soon despite his hot bat.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images