Mexico Vs. El Salvador Live Stream: Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup Game Online

by on Sun, Jul 9, 2017 at 3:44PM
2,842

Mexico’s soccer team can only ease its gnashing of teeth with a victory.

“El Tri” will take on El Salvador on Sunday in San Diego, Calif., in their opening Group C game of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Despite fielding a weakened squad at the Gold Cup, Mexico is favored to win the tournament.

A winning start will be key for Mexico, otherwise problems created by head coach Juan Carlos Osorio’s suspension and forward Alan Pulido’s injury might quickly balloon into crises.

El Salvador is trying to return to prominence in the aftermath of a 2013 betting scandal, which led to 14 players receiving lifetime suspensions and others serving more lenient bans. Striker Rodolfo Zelaya served a one-year suspension but he’s now a leader of a revamped El Salvador team.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. El Salvador online.

When: Sunday, July 9, at 9:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images

