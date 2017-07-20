Soccer

Mexico Vs. Honduras Live Stream: Watch Gold Cup Quarterfinals Online

by on Thu, Jul 20, 2017 at 7:34PM
478

Mexico and Honduras will square off Thursday night in one of the 2017 Gold Cup quarterfinal games.

This matchup will take place at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and the winner will play Jamaica or Canada in one of the semifinals.

The United States and Costa Rica already are heading to the semifinals.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. Honduras online.

When: Thursday, July 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN