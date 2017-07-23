Mexico Vs. Jamaica Live Stream: Watch Gold Cup Semifinal Game Online

The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup resumes Sunday night with a semifinal matchup between Mexico and Jamaica at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The winner will play the United States in the Gold Cup final. The U.S. defeated Costa Rica 2-0 on Saturday night. Mexico is the reigning Gold Cup champion, while the United States last won in 2013.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. Jamaica online.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images