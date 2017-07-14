Michael Floyd Reportedly Receives Four-Game Suspension After DUI Arrest

Share this:

Tweet







Michael Floyd will have to wait a few extra weeks before making his Minnesota Vikings debut — if he’s still on the team come Week 5.

The NFL has suspended the wide receiver for four games, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Friday.

Source: Vikings WR Michael Floyd has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 14, 2017

Floyd was arrested for an extreme DUI last year, and he ended up serving time in jail before being released. However, his troubles didn’t end there. He wasn’t allowed to drink alcohol once released, but he tested positive recently during an at-home test. He blamed kombucha tea for having alcohol in his system.

Floyd was picked up by the New England Patriots late last season after the Arizona Cardinals released him following his arrest. He signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason, but coach Mike Zimmer has said the team will cut Floyd if it finds out the kombucha tea explanation was a lie.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images