Michael Phelps Kicks Off Shark Week By Losing Race To Great White Shark

Michael Phelps is the best competitive swimmer we’ve ever seen, but not even the 23-time Olympic gold medalist could beat a great white shark in a race.

The Discovery Channel hosted its much-anticipated Phelps vs. Shark race Sunday night. Well, it wasn’t much of a race, both in the results and the literal sense.

Phelps lost the competition, and he didn’t actually race a shark side-by-side. Phelps raced separately and his time was compared to what a shark would’ve run.

MICHAEL PHELPS LOST TO THE SHARK pic.twitter.com/KQ0YBH7Clz — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) July 24, 2017

The whole event was a bit of a letdown. That said, it would be pretty tough, if not impossible, to put Phelps and a shark side-by-side in an environment where a race could be possible. It’s doubtful a shark would even be interested in racing.

Maybe Round 2 will be a little different.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images