Michael Phelps Kicks Off Shark Week By Losing Race To Great White Shark

Michael Phelps is the best competitive swimmer we’ve ever seen, but not even the 23-time Olympic gold medalist could beat a great white shark in a race.
The Discovery Channel hosted its much-anticipated Phelps vs. Shark race Sunday night. Well, it wasn’t much of a race, both in the results and the literal sense.
Phelps lost the competition, and he didn’t actually race a shark side-by-side. Phelps raced separately and his time was compared to what a shark would’ve run.
The whole event was a bit of a letdown. That said, it would be pretty tough, if not impossible, to put Phelps and a shark side-by-side in an environment where a race could be possible. It’s doubtful a shark would even be interested in racing.
Maybe Round 2 will be a little different.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
