Michael Phelps’ Shark Week ‘Race’ Pissed Off Everyone On The Internet

Shark Week 2017 began with a dud.

One could argue the weeklong television event, which airs annually on the Discovery Channel, is overrated to begin with, although that’s neither here nor there. The internet was especially hostile Sunday night, though, when a supposed “race” between Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps and a great white shark turned out to be a complete waste of time.

Obviously, Phelps wasn’t going to just jump into the water and race a shark. There are too many variables involved — like, say, Phelps’ safety — for that to go off without a hitch. But most viewers expected a cool visual — a glass barrier separating the two, or something like that — and instead were left with a timed estimation, with Phelps going up against a computer-generated shark.

The whole thing was awful, especially given the build-up, and the Sharknado-esque “race” drew a whole bunch of negative reviews on social media.

Turns out “Michael Phelps races a shark” was really just “Michael Phelps swims alone and then compares his time to a shark’s time.” — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 24, 2017

smh Michael Phelps isn't actually racing a shark. He's just racing a simulation of a shark. Biggest scam of 2017 — Marcus ¬ (@M_Frosti) July 24, 2017

When u realize Phelps isn't actually racing side by side with a great white shark… #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/popKv38jba — Michael Pezzetta (@mpezzetta13) July 24, 2017

When Michael Phelps said he was gonna race a shark this is how I pictured it happening #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/GiEfJssNhL — Ryan Homler (@RHomler) July 24, 2017

Me pretending to be ok with Michael Phelps not racing a real shark pic.twitter.com/QnCF98NfBB — Gabi Palamone (@Yo_Gabi_Gabi__) July 24, 2017

When you find out that Michael Phelps isn't actually racing an actual shark pic.twitter.com/6KwHGaWXc9 — t (@tatummowery) July 24, 2017

So you mean to tell me Michael Phelps didn't even race a real shark? It was just a simulation. I'm mad. More like Shark WEAK! pic.twitter.com/gwIGTe7Y9p — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 24, 2017

There are people on twitter who thought Phelps was going to race an actual shark…and are mad he didn't… #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/XErEtxRY8B — Matt Szat (Magic) (@ItsMattSzat) July 24, 2017

Michael Phelps reasonably does not race a real shark. Me:#SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/wdAbaRmNLQ — Jen Alger (@ThatAlgerKid) July 24, 2017

Hey @SharkWeek I didn't come here to watch Phelps race video game sharks and for that reason… pic.twitter.com/PJPB2A6o9l — Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) July 24, 2017

The tight rope walker. The guy sky diving from space. This phelps/shark thing. They are always long, drawn out trash & we will always watch — KFC (@KFCBarstool) July 24, 2017

Oh yeah, by the way, Phelps lost … in case you cared.

