Michael Vick Already Regretting Comments On Colin Kaepernick’s Afro

Michael Vick put his foot in his mouth Monday, and he knows it.

The former NFL quarterback made headlines this week when he suggested Colin Kaepernick should “cut his hair” if he wants to find a job in the NFL. After taking heat from the likes of Chris Long and even Kaepernick himself, Vick joined “The Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday to express remorse.

Say what you want about Vick, but this apology actually sounds sincere.

Whether he’s is in a position to give anyone career advice is pretty debatable. But if any athlete is experienced enough to comment on image-repairing, it’s probably Vick.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images