Miesha Tate Dissects Nunes-Shevchenko 1, Explains Effect On UFC 213 Rematch

Share this:

Tweet







Miesha Tate fought through the UFC women’s bantamweight ranks for three years, won the championship, then lost it to Amanda Nunes. So who better to examine Nunes’ UFC 196 fight with Valentina Shevchenko and what might change in their UFC 213 rematch?

Tate, who retired in November after her loss at UFC 205, recently sat down with UFC.com’s Matt Parrino to break down Nunes-Shevchenko 1, discuss how each fighter has evolved in the 16 months since and what might happen Saturday night at UFC 213.

Watch the video above to hear Tate’s insight into the fight then and the fight to come.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images