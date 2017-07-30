Mike Timlin Explains What Made Red Sox’s 2007 World Series Team So Dominant

The Boston Red Sox were a true underdog story in 2004. Three years later, they were anything but.

The 2007 Red Sox were one of the most dominant teams in franchise history, finishing tied for the best record in baseball at 96-66 and sweeping the Colorado Rockies in the World Series to earn their second ring in four years.

What made that club so successful? Former Red Sox pitchers Mike Timlin and Tim Wakefield joined NESN hosts Tom Caron and Lenny DiNardo on Sunday as part of the team’s celebration of the 2007 Sox, and Timlin explained how their strong season was fueled by more than just talent.

Hear what Timlin had to say in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images