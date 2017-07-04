Red Sox Gameday Live

Mitch Moreland Says It’s ‘Nice To Be Back’ In Texas As Red Sox Take On Rangers

by on Mon, Jul 3, 2017 at 11:04PM
Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland, who the team acquired in the offseason as a free agent, has proven to be a fantastic addition to the 2017 roster.

The 31-year-old veteran has hit 12 home runs with 41 RBI entering Monday night’s game against the Texas Rangers. Moreland had some productive seasons with the Rangers before joining the Red Sox, and he’s happy to be back in Texas to see some old teammates and friends.

Check out his comments on returning to Texas in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

