MLB Home Run Derby Field: Aaron Judge Commits, Could Be All-Time Contest

Share this:

Tweet







Major League Baseball has the makings of one of the best home run derbys of all time.

Whether that impresses you at all is up to you, but there’s no denying that the growing field for next week’s home run hitting contest is an impressive collection of long-ball specialists.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge who’s come from relative obscurity to become one of the best players in all of baseball, committed to the derby in a video released by the Yankees on Monday. Joining him will be teammate Gary Sanchez.

The Yankees teammates join an already impressive field headlined by Miami Marlins slugger and defending champion Giancarlo Stanton. And while all the contestants might not be household names (yet), what they lack in name recognition they make up for with their ability to hit baseballs very, very, very far.

Here’s who has committed so far to next week’s contest at Marlins Park in Miami.

Giancarlo Stanton (21 home runs)

Aaron Judge (27 home runs)

Gary Sanchez (13 home runs)

Miguel Sano (20 home runs)

Cody Bellinger (24 home runs)

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images