MLB Home Run Derby Highlights: Top Five Moments In Event’s History

With the 2017 MLB All-Star break finally here, a central topic of discussion, as always, is the Home Run Derby.

That being said, let’s take a look at some of the best moments in Home Run Derby history.

Josh Hamilton Hits 28 In First Round

After hitting a single-round record of 28 home runs in the first round, Hamilton’s four homers in the second were enough to win him the 2008 Home Run Derby.

Giancarlo Stanton Hits 61 Homers

Stanton’s 61 homers from last season’s derby will be hard for anyone to beat. However, he will have a chance to beat it himself very soon — he is the first seed in this year’s competition.

Todd Frazier Wins At Home

Todd Frazier winning in front of his hometown crowd was one for the ages, especially because it was in walk-off fashion.

Mark McGwire vs. Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds would beat Mark McGwire by a margin of two home runs in the 1996 derby, but two sluggers of this caliber are extremely rare to find in the same competition.

Mark McGwire Puts On A Show At Fenway Park

One year after hitting a then-record 70 home runs in the 1998 season, Mark McGwire blasted 13 homers in one round at the famous 1999 Home Run Derby at Fenway Park. It was a single-round record at the time.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images