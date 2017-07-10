MLB Home Run Derby Odds: Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton Favored To Defend Title

Share this:

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will face stiff competition from a pair of rookie phenoms when he steps to the plate to defend his Home Run Derby title Monday as a +165 betting favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Stanton connected on a pair of home runs in Miami’s 10-8 win over the San Francisco Giants as a +108 road underdog oSunday, and has 26 home runs on the season entering Monday night’s event at Marlins Park in Miami.

The 27-year-old struggled in his first Home Run Derby appearance in 2014, failing to go deep in a semi-final matchup with eventual champion Todd Frazier. However, Stanton dominated at last year’s competition, connecting on a record 61 long balls, including 20 in a showdown with Frazier in the final to claim his first Derby title.

Stanton has company at the top of the Home Run Derby odds, closely followed by Aaron Judge at +175. The 6-foo-7 outfielder has made his presence felt in his rookie campaign with the New York Yankees, racking up an impressive .329 batting average and a major-league leading 30 home runs.

Judge also leads the American League in walks, OPS, and slugging percentage, and has emerged as a strong +250 wager to be the lone player to eclipse legendary slugger Mark McGwire’s record of 49 home runs by a rookie set in 1987.

Another sweet-swinging rookie rounds out the top of the Home Run Derby odds, with Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger pegged at +900.

The 21-year-old tallied 13 home runs in May, including four multi-home run games, and has 25 on the season. Bellinger also is a +150 wager to hit more long balls this season than fellow rookie Judge, but has cooled off over the past two weeks, connecting on just one home run in his past 13 games.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano follows at +1000 on the 2017 Home Run Derby odds, ahead of a trio of sluggers at +1400, including Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, and Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, while Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon trails as a +2000 longshot.

Sano has 21 home runs on the season, and sits fourth in the AL with 62 RBI, while Moustakas’ six home runs in 10 games gives him 25 on the season. Bour has struggled since missing 10 games with injury, hitting just four home runs in 21 games since his return, while Sanchez has 13 home runs in 56 games, but just one in his past 16 contests.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images