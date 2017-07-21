MLB Odds: Chris Sale, Red Sox Favored Heading Into Series Vs. Angels

Chris Sale takes the mound Friday looking for his first win in three starts as the Boston Red Sox battle the Los Angeles Angels in the first of three weekend contests as -205 road favorites on the Major League Baseball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The left-hander has failed to claim a winning decision in two straight outings for the first time since the first week of the campaign. However, Sale struck out 13 while throwing 7 2/3 innings of shutout ball in his last start, a 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees as -161 home chalk on July 15, giving him 16 quality starts this season going into Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Angels betting matchup at Angel Stadium.

Sale has surrendered just two total runs while earning the win in two straight starts against the Angels. That’s good news for a Red Sox squad that has scored more than three runs just once in their past five road dates, and five times in their past 13 overall.

That has produced results for sports bettors backing the under in totals betting, which paid out in six straight outings prior to Boston’s 8-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays as -111 home chalk Thursday afternoon.

With that loss to Toronto, the Red Sox have failed to win three straight over their past 13 contests, going 5-8 during that stretch.

The Red Sox open a six-game West Coast swing searching for just their second series win in Anaheim since 2011. Boston is a dismal 5-12 in its past 17 road dates with the Angels, including a pair of losses as betting chalk.

The Angels enter the weekend with problems of their own. Los Angeles has compiled a feeble 6-11 record over its past 17 games, including a 3-6 mark at Angel Stadium, to tumble to 47-50 on the year and 17 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.

However, Los Angeles got a taste for the spoiler role this week, avoiding a sweep by the surging Tampa Bay Rays with a 4-3 win as a +121 underdog Sunday, and blanking the National League East-leading Washington Nationals 7-0 as -121 favorites Wednesday.

Right-hander Ricky Nolasco gets the start for the Angels on Friday aiming to build on a strong seven-inning, one-run performance in a 2-1 loss to the Rays as -118 chalk last Friday. Nolasco has been on the mound for three straight wins over Boston, but earned the decision in just one of those matchups.

