MLB Odds: Red Sox Favored Vs. Blue Jays In Eduardo Rodriguez’s Expected Return

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox will be gunning for consecutive wins for just the second time in 12 home games when they open a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday as -118 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston split a doubleheader with the New York Yankees on Sunday, dropping a 3-0 decision as -138 home chalk early in the day before responding with a 3-0 win in primetime as -133 chalk. The split helped the Sox maintain a three-game lead atop the American League East standings going into Monday night’s Blue Jays vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

David Price’s eight innings of scoreless work in Sunday night’s win was a welcome relief for the Red Sox, who have averaged fewer than 2.6 runs per game during a 3-6 run that has included shutout losses to both the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to get the call for the Red Sox in Monday’s clash with Toronto. Rodriguez returns to action for the first time since suffering a knee injury on June 1, derailing a strong start to the season that included seven straight quality outings, highlighted by shutout performances in wins over Baltimore and Seattle.

However, Rodriguez has enjoyed limited success against Toronto, going 1-3 in five career starts against the Blue Jays.

Marcus Stroman takes the hill for the Blue Jays in Monday’s series opener, looking for his third win in his past four starts. Stroman has been one of the few bright spots on a Toronto pitching staff that has struggled with consistency all season.

Stroman has been tagged for just three total earned runs in 19 2/3 innings of work over his past three starts, including a stellar seven-inning, one-run performance in the Blue Jays’ 7-2 win over the Houston Astros as -138 home chalk on July 8.

Blue Jays pitchers have failed to contain opposing batters during a 5-9 run that leaves the team nine games back of Boston in the AL East. Toronto has surrendered 8.66 runs per game over its past six games, including three blowout losses by 10 or more runs and has surrendered seven or more runs in six of its past 15 outings.

Not surprisingly, the OVER is a steady 6-1-1 for totals bettors over Toronto’s past eight games. However, the Blue Jays have managed to hold the Red Sox to three or fewer runs in five of their past eight contests at Fenway Park, going 6-2 during that stretch with four of those wins coming by a single run.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images