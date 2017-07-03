MLB Odds: Red Sox Narrow Favorites For Series Opener Vs. Rangers

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to extend their lead atop the American League East standings Monday when they open a three-game series with the struggling Texas Rangers as narrow -120 road favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston completed its first series sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays since 2011 with a crushing 15-1 victory as a +108 underdog Sunday to improve to 6-1 in its past seven games. The Red Sox also moved three games up on the second-place New York Yankees in the AL East going into Monday night’s Red Sox vs. Rangers betting matchup in Arlington, Texas.

Red Sox starters have effectively silenced opposition bats during their four-game win streak, surrendering just seven total earned runs over 25 innings of work, including seven shutout innings from ace Chris Sale in Boston’s 7-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday as -159 road favorites. Overall, Boston has allowed just 16 total runs during its current seven-game surge and has provided hurlers with plenty of run support, averaging seven runs per game over the team’s past seven outings.

With their three-game sweep at Rogers Centre, the Red Sox halted a shaky 10-12 run away from Fenway Park and now own a winning road record (22-21) for the first time this season.

Right-hander Rick Porcello will continue to search for last season’s AL Cy Young Award-winning form in his start for the Red Sox on Monday, while left-hander Martin Perez is expected to take the mound for Texas. Porcello has surrendered four or more earned runs in four of his past five starts, including Boston’s 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins as -162 home favorites Wednesday. However, he’s earned the win in his past three starts against the Rangers, including an 11-6 victory as a -194 home favorite on May 23.

Perez is expected to make his first start since going on the 10-day disabled list with a thumb injury. The 26-year-old has earned wins in his past two starts and is 1-1 in his past three starts against Boston.

The Rangers will need all the help they can get following their fifth defeat in seven games Sunday, a 6-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox as +105 road underdogs that dropped them to two games below .500 and 15 1/2 games back of the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

Texas also has dropped five of six to the Red Sox, all at Fenway Park, but has topped Boston in five of six on home turf, including outright victories in its past three as a home underdog, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images