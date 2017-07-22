MLB Rumors: Are Yankees Eyeing A Trade With Rangers For Yu Darvish?

The New York Yankees’ biggest weakness is their rotation, and they might be in the market for one of the best pitchers on the trading block.

The Texas Rangers reportedly are listening to offers for starter Yu Darvish, and so far, the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers have been named as potential suitors. But Yankees scout Brian Duckworth was at Tropicana Field on Friday night for Darvish’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays, per the New York Post, which has made some speculate whether New York is looking to make another deal before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

Darvish is a free agent after this season, and the Rangers reportedly are unsure if they’ll be able to re-sign the 30-year-old, which is the reason they’re shopping him. The Japan native is 6-8 with a 3.44 ERA in 21 starts for the Rangers this season, which would be a huge upgrade for the Yankees.

Of course, having a scout at Darvish’s most recent start doesn’t necessarily the Yankees and Rangers have been in communication or that New York is willing to pay whatever Texas’ asking price is. Still, the Yankees did show they’re not afraid to make any deals this July when they traded for third baseman Todd Frazier, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they were buyers once again.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images