MLB Rumors: Astros Interested In Acquiring Mets Ace Jacob deGrom

The Houston Astros own the best record in the American League as Major League Baseball prepares for its second half, and they reportedly are looking to make a move to put them over the top.

Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci reported in June that the Astros were looking to acquire another ace for their pitching staff and they reportedly have their eye on Jacob deGrom.

The New York Mets ace would be a high-quality acquisition for the Astros, who, barring a total collapse, already have punched their ticket to the playoffs.

The Mets, who currently are 10.5 games out of the second wild card spot in the National League, could look to sell as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. And FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Monday that the Astros have checked in on Jose Quintana, but still prefer to acquire deGrom depending on the price.

Houston already has a rotation led by 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, but likely will need another horse in the rotation to be the last team standing in October, and deGrom has the makeup and arsenal to be that guy for Houston.

As the MLB All-Star break comes to an end, the hot stove will start to heat up, and we expect deGrom’s name to be mentioned frequently.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images