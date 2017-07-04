MLB Rumors: Cubs Asked Tigers About Possible Justin Verlander Trade

The Chicago Cubs haven’t dominated baseball in 2017 like they did in 2016 en route to their first World Series championship since 1908.
Chicago figures to be a buyer ahead of the non-waiver MLB trade deadline, and Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday that the Cubs have asked the Detroit Tigers about a potential deal for former American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander.
Cubs starting pitchers had a 4.47 ERA entering Monday, which ranked seventh among the 15 National League teams. It’s certainly an area the Cubs could improve with an in-season trade.
Verlander has been one of baseball’s best pitchers for about a decade. But he hasn’t had the best 2017 campaign so far, though. Verlander is 5-5 with a 4.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 17 starts.
Verlander also is signed for two more seasons at $28 million each. He has a vesting option for 2020, per Spotrac.
Chicago entered Monday with a 41-41 record and is 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central division. If the Cubs don’t make a move, they could miss the playoffs entirely.
