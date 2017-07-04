MLB Rumors: Cubs Asked Tigers About Possible Justin Verlander Trade

Share this:

The Chicago Cubs haven’t dominated baseball in 2017 like they did in 2016 en route to their first World Series championship since 1908.

Chicago figures to be a buyer ahead of the non-waiver MLB trade deadline, and Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday that the Cubs have asked the Detroit Tigers about a potential deal for former American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander.

#Cubs inquired to #Tigers on availability of Justin Verlander and Alex Avila, sources say, but sides have not engaged in trade negotiations. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 4, 2017

#Cubs had a scout in attendance Sunday in Detroit, when Verlander gave up 7 earned runs in 3-1/3 innings. @MLBNetwork @MLB #Tigers — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 4, 2017

Cubs starting pitchers had a 4.47 ERA entering Monday, which ranked seventh among the 15 National League teams. It’s certainly an area the Cubs could improve with an in-season trade.

Verlander has been one of baseball’s best pitchers for about a decade. But he hasn’t had the best 2017 campaign so far, though. Verlander is 5-5 with a 4.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 17 starts.

Verlander also is signed for two more seasons at $28 million each. He has a vesting option for 2020, per Spotrac.

Chicago entered Monday with a 41-41 record and is 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central division. If the Cubs don’t make a move, they could miss the playoffs entirely.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images