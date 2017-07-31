MLB Rumors: Cubs Close To Acquiring Justin Wilson, Alex Avila From Tigers

The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series title in 108 years last October, and now they are doing everything they can to go back-to-back.

The Cubs already acquired left-handed ace Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox, and now they reportedly are close to picking up another talented lefty.

FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday, citing sources, that the defending World Series champions are close to obtaining reliever Justin Wilson from the Detroit Tigers, as well as catcher Alex Avila.

Source: #Cubs, if deal is completed, will get Justin Wilson and Alex Avila from #Tigers for Jeimer Candelario and at least one other. Close. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

Wilson would give the Cubs another dependable arm in the back of their bullpen alongside All-Star closer Wade Davis. Avila, on the other hand, would give Chicago much-needed catching insurance behind Wilson Contreras.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals also reportedly were interested in Wilson, but it appears the Cubs had the package that was needed to win over the Tigers.

With the Major League Baseball none-waiver trade deadline less than 24 hours away, this only is the beginning of what is sure to be a day filled with deals for World Series contenders.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images