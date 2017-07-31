MLB Rumors: Dodgers Acquire Yu Darvish From Rangers In Deadline Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a ton of noise right at the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline.

The Dodgers reportedly acquired three players — right-handed starter Yu Darvish and left-handed relievers Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani — in three separate trades just before Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. The Darvish trade, of course, is the most notable move, as he gives Los Angeles another talented starter with ace-level talent.

FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal was the first to report Monday, citing a source, that the Texas Rangers had traded Darvish to the Dodgers, who entered the day with a stellar 74-31 record.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that three minor leaguers were going to Texas in the deal. MLB.com’s Jon Morosi identified second baseman/outfielder Willie Calhoun as the centerpiece of Los Angeles’ package, which also includes right-hander A.J. Alexy and infielder Brendon Davis, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan.

The Dodgers reportedly traded outfielder Scott Van Slyke and catcher Hendrik Clementina to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Cingrani. They traded two minor leaguers to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Watson. Both southpaws will add depth to Los Angeles’ bullpen.

Darvish was one of the biggest names available on the trade market, and his acquisition could be huge for the Dodgers, who currently are without an injured Clayton Kershaw.

Darvish, who’s a free agent after this season, is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA through 22 starts this season. The 30-year-old has battled injuries over the years but has enjoyed plenty of success when healthy.

