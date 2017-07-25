MLB Rumors: Dodgers Interested In Yu Darvish After Clayton Kershaw Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers got some bad news Monday when it was reported that ace Clayton Kershaw would miss four to six weeks with a back injury.

And now that the Dodgers will be without their ace until at least the beginning of September, it appears they have turned their attention to acquiring another front-end starter.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Sunday, citing a source, that L.A. is “showing strong interest” in Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish.

Darvish would slot into the No. 2 spot in the Dodgers’ rotation and would be able to ease the postseason burden on Kershaw, who has had to make postseason starts on short rest in each of the past two postseasons.

As Morosi notes, the Dodgers have the farm system to acquire the right-hander and should have no problem pulling the trigger since their club already is stocked with young talent at the big league level.

Darvish also would give L.A. some balance in its rotation as the Dodgers have used left-handed starters in 68.7 percent of their games.

The Dodgers have a huge lead in the National League West, but if they plan on contending for the World Series title then they should make the Rangers an offer they can’t refuse.

