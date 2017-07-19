MLB Rumors: Giants GM Leaving Door Open For Pablo Sandoval Reunion

Share this:

Pablo Sandoval now is free to sign with any team he wants, and a return to the Bay Area could be in the cards.

Less than a week after designating Pablo Sandoval for assignment, the Red Sox on Wednesday announced they had released the embattled third baseman. Coincidentally, that news dropped just hours after San Francisco Giants general manager Bobby Evans implied he’d be open to bringing “The Panda” back to San Fran — should he become available.

“I don’t really know what Boston is going to do,” Evans said Wednesday on MLB Network Radio. ” … We’ll just have to take it day-to-day I guess.”

Read a larger excerpt from Evans’ comments in the tweet below:

Kung Fu Panda back to the bay? #SFGiants GM Bobby Evans wouldn't rule it out:

"We didn't wear anything personally from his departure." pic.twitter.com/jlyi6tkTjm — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 19, 2017

A return to the place where he won three World Series championships might be just what Sandoval needs.

In three seasons with the Red Sox, Sandoval hit just .237 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI, while appearing in just 161 games. But in his seven-year stint with the Giants, “The Panda” hit .294 and slugged 106 homers.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images