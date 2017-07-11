MLB Rumors: Derek Jeter, Michael Jordan Part Of Group Close To Buying Marlins

Share this:

Derek Jeter appears close to finally buying the Miami Marlins now that he’s got another sports legend on his side.

The New York Post reported Monday night Jeter’s group of investors is nearing a deal to buy the club for $1.2 billion. Among the group of investors, according to the Post, is basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Sources told the newspaper that Jeter’s group is now seen as the leading contender to buy the Marlins. However, it’s not like Jeter and Jordan are going to be the two faces of the ownership group, as the New York Post report indicated Jordan will be a small investment on his part. Jeter is leading the group, though, after reportedly pulling together most of the financial backing earlier this month.

Jeter has been connected to the club for some time now, as he and former Florida governor and Republican presidential hopeful Jeb Bush partnered before Bush backed out.

Loria’s asking price was $1.3 billion, and it appears Jeter’s group will come closest to matching that, beating out two other groups, including one headlined by Tagg Romney, the son of former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images