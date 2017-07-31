MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander, Justin Upton Won’t Be Traded By Tigers

The hot stove still is burning for many players around the MLB, but it’s cooled considerably for two big names.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and outfielder Justin Upton have been two of the most talked about names in the days leading up to Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Verlander in particular has generated considerable buzz, with the Chicago Cubs once being considered a potential landing spot.

But both Verlander and Upton apparently are staying in the Motor City, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

The #Tigers say that Justin Verlander and Justin Upton definitely will NOT be traded today. They will check back in market this winter. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2017

This is pretty big news, as someone of Verlander’s caliber easily could shift the balance of power in a pennant race.

Even with these two players seemingly off the board, there still could be plenty of fireworks by the time 4 p.m. ET rolls around.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images