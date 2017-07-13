MLB Rumors: Multiple Teams Interested In Giancarlo Stanton Trade With Marlins

Share this:

The Philadelphia Phillies are a mess, but they might have a potential way out — in their wildest dreams.

The Phillies internally have considered a trade for Miami Marlins superstar outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich, sources have told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. Philly would absorb “the remainder of the two contracts — Stanton’s monster deal through 2027 (he can opt out after ‘20) and Yelich’s below-market deal through 2021,” Rosenthal added, which in turn would limit the amount of prospects the Marlins would get in return.

However, it’s important to point out that Rosenthal’s sources have said that trade talks haven’t happened between the two teams, only internally among the Phillies.

But the Phillies aren’t the only team interested in Stanton, according to Rosenthal’s sources.

“Multiple teams already have expressed interest in Stanton, sources say. Stanton would need to waive his full no-trade clause for any deal to take place, but surely he is eager to join a contender — he signed his 13-year, $325 million deal in Nov. 2014 after the Marlins promised (insert punch line here) that they would build around him.”

Interest doesn’t always lead to a deal, but the Phillies and a few other Major League Baseball teams appear to have the first part of the equation, at least.

