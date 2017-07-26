Red Sox Acquire Infielder Eduardo Nunez From Giants For Two Minor Leaguers

UPDATE (1:32 A.M.): The Red Sox officially announced the trade.

The #RedSox today acquired utility player Eduardo Nuñez from the Giants in exchange for minor league RHPs Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos. pic.twitter.com/1qb490aBuS — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 26, 2017

The Boston Red Sox were surveying all their options as the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline approaches, and they reportedly made their first deal late Tuesday night.

The Red Sox reportedly acquired infielder Eduardo Nunez from the San Francisco Giants, according to FOX’s Ken Rosenthal and FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

The Giants reportedly are receiving minor league pitchers, Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The Red Sox are sending RHP Shaun Anderson (3.99 ERA in HiA Salem) and 17-yr-old RHP Gregory Santos (0.90 ERA in 30 IP in the DSL) to SF. https://t.co/bL2y1eaD4X — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 26, 2017

Nunez is a versatile veteran infielder who can play multiple positions on the diamond. This season he is hitting .307 with four home runs and 29 RBIs.

He can play third base or up the middle should Dustin Pedroia or Xander Bogaert, who continues to battle a hand issue, need a day off.

