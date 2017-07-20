MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams Interested In Tigers’ Justin Wilson

The Boston Red Sox might look to the Motor City in their quest to bolster their bullpen before the July 31 Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline.

The Detroit Tigers, who entered Thursday with a 43-50 record, could be sellers at this year’s deadline as they struggle to keep pace in the American League Central. If that ends up being the case, closer Justin Wilson could be on the move, as a slew of teams, including the Red Sox, are rumored to be interested in the veteran left-hander.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi first reported Thursday that Boston is among the teams interested in Wilson, and FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal and FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman since have confirmed the Red Sox’s interest.

13 teams pursuing justin wilson, including astros, brewers, red sox. @jonmorosi mentioned those teams. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 20, 2017

It sure sounds like Wilson’s availability is generating plenty of buzz on the trade market as teams across the league search for relief help in the second half. He’s done an excellent job since taking over Detroit’s closer job, which previously belonged to Francisco Rodriguez, and entered Thursday with a 2.75 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 38 appearances spanning 36 innings.

Wilson, who turns 30 next month, is slated to become a free agent after next season.

