MLB Rumors: Red Sox Content With Bullpen After Landing Addison Reed

The Boston Red Sox did, in fact, get involved on deadline day. And it appears president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski’s work is done.

After reportedly agreeing to a trade with the New York Mets for reliever Addison Reed, the Red Sox feel no more moves are necessary to improve their bullpen, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Monday.

red sox seem satisfied w/ pen after landing dependable, clutch addison. kintzler being talks more about by other teams now. next twin to go? — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

In fact, don’t expect Boston to make deals for any other player before Major League Baseball’s 4 p.m. ET non-waiver trade deadline, according to Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal.

Told by an industry source that while the Red Sox continue to monitor market, they don't anticipate making another deal by 4 pm. — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) July 31, 2017

Adding a late-inning reliever was among the top deadline priorities for the Red Sox, who have withstood injuries to Carson Smith, Tyler Thornburg and, most recently, Joe Kelly. The club also could use a power bat — only two teams have fewer home runs than Boston this season — but Dombrowski appeared to opt for infield depth instead when he traded for Eduardo Nunez last week.

While there’s still time left before the deadline for Dombrowski to surprise, it looks like this is the squad the Red Sox will operate with for the stretch run.

