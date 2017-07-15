MLB Rumors: Red Sox Have Eye On Todd Frazier, Talks With White Sox Picking Up

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox designated Pablo Sandoval on Friday, and it sounds like they might be ready to replace him with another All-Star third baseman sooner than later.

The Red Sox reportedly are interested in Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier, according to multiple reports. ESPN Deportes’ Guillermo Celis reported Saturday morning that talks had “intensified” between the two clubs, and FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal noted it “seems almost inevitable” the Red Sox will swing a deal for the 31-year-old.

While Boston has gotten serviceable contributions from its current third base platoon, Sandoval notwithstanding, the club still ranks among the bottom of Major League Baseball in just about every offensive category at the hot corner. Frazier certainly would help.

He’s never really hit for average, and his .210 average this season is a career low. But Frazier does hit for power, and his 16 home runs would be tied for the most on the current Red Sox roster — at any position. Frazier averaged 31 home runs per season over his last four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and then the White Sox. He was a two-time All-Star over that stretch, too.

He also projects to be a potential force at Fenway Park.

Todd Frazier's batted ball profile overlaid on Fenway Park is… appealing. pic.twitter.com/6j6LXWb0iv — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) July 14, 2017

Frazier also has started to come alive at the plate as the season progresses. He has nine home runs in his last 35 games after hitting just seven bombs in 44 games through the first two months of the season.

It’s still unclear what the Red Sox would have to give up in a deal for Frazier, but he should come at a relatively cheap price. He’ll likely be just a rental as he has one season left on his contract and ideally, would serve as a stopgap until top prospect Rafael Devers is ready to make the jump to the big leagues. Boston promoted the 20-year-old to Triple-A Pawtucket shortly after the Sandoval move Friday.

