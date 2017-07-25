MLB Rumors: Red Sox Scouting Pat Neshek ‘Closely’ As Trade Market Heads Up

The Red Sox are performing their due diligence on Pat Neshek.

With the July 31 MLB non-waiver deadline fast approaching, Boston is among a handful of teams “closely” scouting the Philadelphia Phillies reliever, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The Red Sox’s need for a quality bullpen arm is obvious, but it sounds like they’re going to have their work cut out for them.

Market for Pat Neshek getting competitive. Nationals, Dodgers and Red Sox among teams scouting him closely, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 24, 2017

A two-time All-Star, Neshek is in the midst of perhaps his best season in the big leagues.

The 36-year-old right-hander has appeared in 43 games for the Phillies, while compiling a 1.12 ERA and 0.81 WHIP. He’s amassed 45 strikeouts and walked only five batters.

