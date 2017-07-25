MLB Rumors: Red Sox Scouting Pat Neshek ‘Closely’ As Trade Market Heads Up

The Red Sox are performing their due diligence on Pat Neshek.
With the July 31 MLB non-waiver deadline fast approaching, Boston is among a handful of teams “closely” scouting the Philadelphia Phillies reliever, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The Red Sox’s need for a quality bullpen arm is obvious, but it sounds like they’re going to have their work cut out for them.
A two-time All-Star, Neshek is in the midst of perhaps his best season in the big leagues.
The 36-year-old right-hander has appeared in 43 games for the Phillies, while compiling a 1.12 ERA and 0.81 WHIP. He’s amassed 45 strikeouts and walked only five batters.
