MLB Rumors: Red Sox Scouting Pat Neshek ‘Closely’ As Trade Market Heads Up

by on Tue, Jul 25, 2017 at 3:31PM
The Red Sox are performing their due diligence on Pat Neshek.

With the July 31 MLB non-waiver deadline fast approaching, Boston is among a handful of teams “closely” scouting the Philadelphia Phillies reliever, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The Red Sox’s need for a quality bullpen arm is obvious, but it sounds like they’re going to have their work cut out for them.

A two-time All-Star, Neshek is in the midst of perhaps his best season in the big leagues.

The 36-year-old right-hander has appeared in 43 games for the Phillies, while compiling a 1.12 ERA and 0.81 WHIP. He’s amassed 45 strikeouts and walked only five batters.

