MLB Rumors: Red Sox To Acquire Addison Reed From Mets For Prospects

Dave Dombrowski and the Boston Red Sox found their bullpen help.

One day after the Red Sox bullpen imploded in a loss to the Kansas City Royals, Boston acquired right-handed reliever Addison Reed from the New York Mets, according to multiple reports. The Red Sox will send three minor leaguers to the Mets to complete the deal.

It's Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista, and Stephen Nogosek to the Mets in the agreement for Addison Reed. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 31, 2017

None of those players — all three are relievers — are considered ultra high-end prospects, but all three rank in the team’s top 30, according to MLB.com. Nogosek, 22, is the highest-ranked of three at No. 18 while the 22-year-old Callahan and 22-year-old Bautista rank 23rd and 28th, respectively.

Reed has made multiple big league stops, breaking into the league in 2011 with the Chicago White Sox. He saved 101 games over his first three full seasons from 2012 to 2014, a span which included being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014.

Arizona eventually traded him to the Mets where he became an integral part of the New YOrk bullpen. Reed has appeared in 48 games this season, striking out 48 in 49 innings.

Reed will be a free agent at the end of the 2017 season.

