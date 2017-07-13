MLB Rumors: White Sox Wanted Kris Bryant For Any Chris Sale Trade With Cubs

Share this:

Chris Sale was never going to come cheap, and the Chicago Cubs definitely learned that lesson.

The Cubs traded four prospects to the Chicago White Sox for starting pitcher Jose Quintana on Thursday, giving the struggling team a serious boost to its rotation. But when the Northside team tried to get the White Sox to send Sale across town in the offseason, they were told it would take major league talent.

When the #Cubs tried to get Chris Sale from the #WhiteSox this winter, Theo Epstein was told it would have to be a package with Kris Bryant. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 13, 2017

The Boston Red Sox were able to get Sale for four prospects, but it involved two of the best ones in baseball in infielder Yoan Moncada and pitcher Michael Kopech. The trade certainly has paid off for the Red Sox, though, as Sale is second in the American League in ERA (2.75) and first in the AL in WHIP (0.90) and opponent batting average (.200). The lefty also leads Major League Baseball with 178 strikeouts.

Quintana isn’t having his best season, as he’s 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and .246 opponent batting average over 18 starts. The left-hander still has a good track record, however, and will be an upgrade to the Cubs’ rotation, which has a 4.66 ERA.

