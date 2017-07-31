MLB Rumors: Yankees Acquire Sonny Gray From A’s For Three Prospects

The New York Yankees made a (second) splash before the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

With about an hour to spare Monday, the Yankees acquired right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics, according to the YES Network’s Jack Curry.

The even better news for the Yankees is they were reportedly able to pull off the trade without dealing their two top prospects: Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier. Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported the return, saying New York will send Jorge Mateo, James Kaprielian and Dustin Fowler to Oakland. All three are among the Yankees’ top 12 prospects, according to MLB.com.

The move comes nearly two weeks after the Yankees swung another blockbuster, acquiring Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox.

Perhaps it’s not a coincidence that the Yankees are playing some of their best baseball of the season. New York has won eight of its last 10 games and passed the Boston Red Sox in the American League East standings.

