MLB Rumors: Yankees, A’s Not On Same Page In Sonny Gray Trade Talks

The New York Yankees might not be as close to acquiring Sonny Gray as previous rumors suggested.

The Yankees reportedly are at an impasse with the Oakland Athletics, who insist New York include either outfielder Clint Frazier or infielder Gleyber Torres in a potential deal, per FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman. According to Heyman, the Yankees have said both of them are off-limits.

A rival executive told Heyman that “the A’s have been steep in their asks (for Gray) so they may keep him.”

Frazier has been red-hot in a short amount of time on the Yankees’ big league roster with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 13 RBIs and a .284 average in just 19 games. Torres is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June, but the Yankees view him as their future shortstop.

The A’s asking price certainly isn’t cheap, but they’d also be giving up young, controllable talent who could possibly be a star on another team. Gray struggled in 2016, but he’s 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts so far and is 3-1 with a 1.48 ERA over four starts in July.

If the Yankees don’t land Gray, they’re reportedly in the running for Yu Darvish, who potentially would only be a rental.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images