MLB Rumors: Yankees, Athletics Having Ongoing Yonder Alonso Trade Talks

There’s no shortage of power in the New York Yankees’ lineup, but the Bronx Bombers’ bats could soon get another boost.

MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported Tuesday, citing sources, the Yankees and Oakland Athletics are having ongoing discussions centered around A’s first baseman Yonder Alonso. The report didn’t indicate whether a trade was close or what the package might center around, but Morosi did mention the possibility of the Yankees trying to get Sonny Gray involved in the trade, too. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal did report, however, the A’s recently had their top scout on the Yankees’ Single-A club.

Gray probably is the more important piece at this point after the Yankees lost pitcher Michael Pineda for the season, but Alonso would be an interesting addition, especially given Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field. Alonso is enjoying a breakout season, by far the best of his career, thanks to a greater emphasis on hitting the ball in the air. Alonso’s fly ball rate is 48.5 percent this season, a huge uptick from the 34.2 percent career rate. He’s also always been a pull hitter, meaning he could do some damage in the Bronx.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images