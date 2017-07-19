MLB Rumors: Yankees Close To Trading For Todd Frazier, David Robertson

Share this:

Todd Frazier could be on the move to the Empire State soon, and he could be bringing David Robertson with him.

The White Sox third baseman was a healthy scratch from Chicago’s lineup before Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the New York Yankees are close to a deal to acquire the third baseman along with pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle.

Robertson, of course, had great success with the Yankees from 2008 to 2014, and given the New York’s bullpen woes, they could use a dominant relief pitcher like Robertson.

Frazier currently is hitting .207 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI, but he would give the Yankees another option at the hot corner alongside Chase Headley and can fill the their hole across the diamond at first base.

