MLB Rumors: Yankees Have Checked In On Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees already made a splash when they acquired Todd Frazier and David Robertson from the Chicago White Sox, but it appears the “Bronx Bombers” might not be finished dealing yet.

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Saturday, citing league sources, that the Yankees have checked with the Miami Marlins on the availability of slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

While Heyman reported the talks didn’t go very far, the Yankees certainly have the money to take on Stanton’s gigantic contract, which is believed to be weighing the Marlins down.

The Yankees have more pressing needs than adding another power-hitting outfielder, but the thought of Stanton hitting in the same lineup as fellow professional baseball annihilator Aaron Judge should give other teams in the American League reason to worry.

If the Yankees work out a deal for Stanton, their lineup automatically would have the most feared 1-2 punch in the game and make them one of the favorites to win the World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images