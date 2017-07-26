MLB Rumors: Yankees Working On Trade For Sonny Gray, Yonder Alonso

The New York Yankees already made a splash by acquiring Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox, and they might not be done yet.

While the Yankees hope Frazier brings some stability to their lineup, the “Bronx Bombers” still need some help in the starting rotation, as Masahiro Tanaka has been uneven and Michael Pineda is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Enter: The Oakland Athletics.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the A’s and Yankees currently are engaged in trade talks that would send right-hander Sonny Gray and first baseman Yonder Alonso to New York for a package of prospects.

Gray could give the Yankees another front-end arm next to Tanaka, and Alonso could give them more lineup flexibility with Frazier and third baseman Chase Headley.

Feinsand also reported the A’s have been scouting the Yankees’ farm system, and while top prospects Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, Justus Sheffield and Chance Adams are pretty much untouchable, everyone else is on the table in a potential Gray-Alonso deal.

With the Boston Red Sox scuffling atop the American League East, the Yankees seem determined to push their rivals throughout the dog days of summer and into the fall.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images