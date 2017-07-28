MLB Rumors: Yu Darvish Talk Heats Up; Rangers Tell Clubs He’ll Be Traded

Yu Darvish’s days in Arlington appear to be numbered.

The right-handed starter is one of the most talented players on the Major League Baseball trading block ahead of Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline, and the Texas Rangers allegedly are ready to deal him. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday that the Rangers are telling other teams that Darvish will be on the move.

Sources: #Rangers confident they will get quality trade for Darvish. Informing clubs they will move him, actively exchanging names. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2017

Darvish has enjoyed some success this season on a Texas team that’s 49-52 and 18 games out of first place in the American League West, so plenty of playoff contenders are after the 30-year-old’s services. The Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers all have been named as potential suitors.

Darvish had a disastrous start Wednesday — he gave up 10 runs over just 3 2/3 innings in a loss to the Miami Marlins — that inflated his ERA, but before this week, he was 6-8 with a 3.44 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images