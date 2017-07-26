MLB Trade Deadline Buyers And Sellers: Separating Contenders From Pretenders

With the 2017 Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline fast approaching, it’s time for some teams to decide if they are contenders or pretenders.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals already are looking toward October with comfortable leads in their respective divisions, teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers will be looking to shore up their weaknesses as they try to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, Oakland A’s, Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox likely will be looking to acquire assets for the future. And let’s not forget the Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, each of whom should be looking toward 2018 as well.

Now, here are the teams that could go either way, along with our suggestion as to what they should do.

Baltimore Orioles

Despite a recent hot stretch that has the O’s knocking on the American League wild card doorstep, the birds should cut their losses and regroup. They likely could fetch a good haul for closer Zach Britton, reliever Brad Brach and third baseman Manny Machado, should they feel the need to get crazy and totally reboot their club. Baltimore doesn’t have the starting rotation to make any noise in October, so the choice should be clear.

Verdict: Sell

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have been flirting with the .500 mark all season while they work to get healthy. But with Felix Hernandez and James Paxton both healthy, the M’s could be another starter away from being a serious threat down the stretch. An offense powered by Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Jean Segura and Kyle Seager should be dangerous enough to get them to a wild-card spot.

Verdict: Buy

Texas Rangers

The Rangers only are 3.5 games back in the wild-card race, and a back-end starter coupled with a hard-throwing bullpen arm could propel them to the playoffs. While rumors swirl around ace Yu Darvish, the Rangers would be better served by filling out the rotation and making a run at the postseason.

Verdict: Buy

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals don’t have the prospects to make a huge splash, which is what would be required to vault them into the upper echelon of contenders. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them try and buy for the future, but as far as 2017 goes, the Cardinals should sell off pieces like Lance Lynn and look toward the future.

Verdict: Sell

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays weren’t expected to be here, but with a rotation anchored by Chris Archer, and the return of Kevin Kiermaier to their lineup, Tampa Bay should look to acquire a cost-effective bullpen arm and try to book their ticket to the wild-card game.

Verdict: Buy

Kansas City Royals

The Royals currently occupy the second wild-card spot, and after acquiring Trevor Cahill from the Padres, it appears the Royals are looking to make one final push with the core that brought them the 2015 World Series title. They could look for another back-end rotation arm, but other than that, the Royals should ride out the season with their team as currently constructed.

Verdict: Buy

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh currently sits at .500 after 100 games, and it should be clear that it’s time to sell off some huge pieces in order to re-tool the franchise. Andrew McCutchen could land a boatload of prospects, as could All-Star Josh Harrison and ace Gerrit Cole.

Verdict: Sell

Minnesota Twins

The Twins don’t have a lot they’d be willing to sell, other than Ervin Santana, and it’s doubtful they would make a huge splash by dealing some of their top prospects. Look for Minnesota to be cost-effective buyers and ride out what has been a surprising season thus far.

Verdict: Buy

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images