MLB Trade Deadline Live: Latest Rumors, News, Completed Deals On Final Day

8:55 a.m.: While the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are the two teams “hottest” on Darvish, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal believes the Cleveland Indians stand the best chance to land the Rangers right-hander, despite being on his no-trade list.

8:34 a.m.: The Boston Red Sox reportedly are in the market for a late-inning reliever, and they’re considering plenty of options, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

red sox weighing whole pen arms (reed, kintzler, johnson, smith, hand, brach, britton – tho uncertain if o's would deal w/them) tight market — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

8:24 a.m.: The White Sox have been extremely aggressive sellers, and it looks like they’re not done yet.

chisox, who already have brought in a bonanza of prospects, still seeking deals for clippard, gonzalez and holland — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

8:15 a.m. ET: It’s now or never for teams trying to make a big splash for Major League Baseball’s stretch run.

The MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline arrives Monday at 4 p.m. ET, meaning it’s the final day for deals to be completed. We haven’t seen too many fireworks this year, but there were a handful of notable moves that went down Sunday. Here’s a brief rundown:

— New York Yankees acquire starting pitcher Jaime Garcia from Minnesota Twins for two minor leaguers

— Kansas City Royals acquire outfielder Melky Cabrera from Chicago White Sox for two prospects

— Colorado Rockies acquire catcher Jonathan Lucroy from Texas Rangers for player to be named later

— Chicago Cubs reportedly acquire relief pitcher Justin Wilson, catcher Alex Avila from Detroit Tigers for prospects

There still are some big names on the board who have yet to move — notably Rangers ace Yu Darvish and Oakland Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray — so keep it here for all the latest updates throughout the final day.

