MMQB’s Top 400 NFL Players List Features 20 Patriots, Tom Brady At No. 1

Some already are discussing whether the 2017 New England Patriots can go undefeated, so it should come as no surprise that many of their players are considered among the best in the NFL.

Sports Illustrated’s The MMQB rated the top 400 players in the league, and there were more Patriots on the list than players from any other team. New England had 20 representatives, including the guy who was rated the best of them all: Tom Brady.

The MMQB staff not only dubbed Brady the greatest quarterback of all time, but they also made their position in the Tom Brady-Peyton Manning debate clear.

“We’ve always thought of Peyton Manning as the ultimate pre-snap field general, getting up to the line of scrimmage, making dummy calls and then audibling into the perfect response for the defensive look,” the list says. “Brady does this, too. And he spearheads a system that’s better at using formations that make the defense reveal its hand.”

Rob Gronkowski was seventh overall, as well as the top-rated tight end. Other Patriots fared well in their respective position groups, too. Julian Edelman (12th-ranked receiver), Brandin Cooks (14th-ranked receiver), Trey Flowers (11th-ranked 4-3 defensive end), Dont’a Hightower (eighth-ranked stack linebacker), Malcolm Butler (11th-ranked cornerback), Stephon Gilmore (13th-ranked cornerback) and Devin McCourty (third-ranked safety) all were ranked in the top 15 at their respective positions.

Here’s the full list of Patriots who made the cut and where they fell in the top 400:

1. Tom Brady, QB

7. Rob Gronkowski, TE

36. Devin McCourty, FS

86. Dont’a Hightower, STACK LB

106. Malcolm Butler, CB

119. Julian Edelman, WR

120. Stephon Gilmore, CB

138. Brandin Cooks, WR

148. Trey Flowers, 4-3 DE

191. Patrick Chung, SS

212. Malcom Brown, 4-3 DT

268. Nate Solder, LT

272. Alan Branch, 4-3 DT

273. Marcus Cannon, RT

313. Rob Ninkovich, 4-3 DE

329. Rex Burkhead, RB

331. Lawrence Guy, 3-4 DE

335. James White, RB

345. Shaq Mason, RG

383. David Harris, STACK LB

