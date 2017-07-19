NASCAR Eldora Live Stream: Watch Trucks Series Dirt Race Online

Share this:

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is taking its only break from asphalt this season as drivers are set to compete in Wednesday’s Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway.

The 1/2-mile, Tony Stewart-owned track, which is located in New Weston, Ohio, has hosted the truck dirt race every year since 2013. In fact, it’s the only non-asphalt event on any NASCAR national series’ schedule.

In addition to the unique setting, there are always some notable drivers in the field. Past winners include Kyle Larson, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Austin Dillon, and this year’s field includes Ty Dillon and 16-year-old up-and-comer Harrison Burton. The 75-mile, three-stage race always is entertaining, and this year should prove no different.

When: Wednesday, July 19, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images