NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Brickyard 400 At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at IndyCar’s holy grail, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

One of the signature sporting venues in the United States, the 2 1/2-mile oval at IMS is steeped in rich IndyCar tradition, but also hosts one of the most exciting races on the NASCAR calendar.

Kyle Busch has to be the favorite Sunday, as he’s won the last two races at IMS. But he’ll face a stiff challenge from Jimmie Johnson, who has a series-high four wins at the track.

Still, all eyes will be on Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is looking for his first victory at the track in a Cup race.

Here’s how to watch the Brickyard 400 online:

When: Sunday, July 23, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images