NASCAR New Hampshire: Live Results, Analysis From Busy Day At ‘Magic Mile’

LOUDON, N.H. — Sunday’s Overton’s 301 might be the highlight of NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but a majority of the action happens the day before.

NASCAR’s Whelen Modified Series, Xfinity Series and K&N Pro Series East all are on the docket Saturday, with notable drivers competing in each event. The modified race truly is the fan favorite in New Hampshire, but the Xfinity and K&N races bring the star power.

Here are your up-to-date results and recaps from each race:

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 (100 laps, 105.8 miles) — 2 p.m. ET

Winner: Bobby Santos (Franklin, Mass.)

Rest of top five: Ryan Preece, Dave Sapienza, Brendon Bock, Chase Dowling

Recap: This really was a tale of of two races. The first 50 laps largely were dominated by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series mainstay Ryan Newman, with Ryan Preece hounding him throughout. The first half packed plenty of action, highlighted by a big wreck on Lap 20 that claimed Ron Silk, Patrick Emerling and Timmy Solomito. Things got even more interesting, though, in the second half.

Preece and Newman played cat-and-mouse for most of laps 50 through 75, but Doug Coby and Bobby Santos joined with 20 laps to go to make it a four-horse race. With two laps remaining, Preece held a narrow lead over Coby, Santos and Newman, and seemed destined for victory. But Newman and Coby collided on Turn 4, sending the race to caution.

On the restart, Santos — a 31-year-old Franklin, Mass., native — surged past Preece, and coasted to victory lane.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Overton’s 200 (200 laps, 211.6 miles) — 4 p.m. ET

Winner: TBD

Rest of top five: TBD

Recap: TBD

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East: United Site Services 70 (70 laps, 74.06 miles) — 6:30 p.m. ET

Winner: TBD

Rest of top five: TBD

Recap: TBD

