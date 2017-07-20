NASCAR Rumors: Richard Petty Team Wants To Add Bubba Wallace, Needs Sponsor

Darrell Wallace Jr. is on the NASCAR sidelines for now, but at least one team is working hard to change that.

Richard Petty Motorsports is searching for sponsorship to add a second car, which Wallace would drive, according to SportsBusiness Daily’s Adam Stern. Wallace’s addition reportedly would depend on Smithfield Foods re-signing to sponsor the team’s primary car, the No. 43 Ford, driven by Aric Almirola.

Wallace, 23, made his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut this season with RPM after Almirola was forced to miss two months with a back injury. The former Roush Fenway Racing driver improved his finishing position in every race in which he appeared, bowing out after an 11th-place finish at Kentucky Speedway.

Wallace became the first black driver since 2006 to compete in a Cup race when he piloted the No. 43 at Pocono Raceway in June. As part of his temporary move to RPM, the Mobile, Ala., native subsequently lost his Xfinity Series seat when RFR suspended its No. 6 Xfinity team due to a lack of sponsorship.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images