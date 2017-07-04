Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Live: Watch Fourth Of July Tradition Online

Share this:

It’s the Fourth of July, which means we get to enjoy the time-honored tradition of watching people shove hot dogs in their mouths as fast as humanly possible.

That’s right, it’s the 45th annual edition of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, and the competition is going to be just as heated this year as it has been in the past.

In the women’s contest, Miki Sudo will be looking to claim a fourth straight title after tying her personal record in the competition last year by eating 38 hot dogs. Sonya Thomas set the Nathan’s women’s record with 45 in 2012, though, so we’ll have to see if Sudo can devour eight more dogs to break it.

The men’s contest could be another battle, as Joey Chestnut and Matt Stonie both are back for another round. Stonie broke Chestnut’s eight-year win streak in 2015, but Chestnut got his revenge last year, beating Stonie and setting a new Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest record after ingesting a whopping 70 franks.

Here’s how you can watch the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest online. Then men’s contest will be broadcast on ESPN2, as well.

When: Tuesday, July 4, at 11 a.m. ET (women) and 12:40 p.m. ET (men)

Watch: WatchESPN

