Nationals Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball Online

The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium in the latest edition of ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

Fans are in for a treat, too, as two excellent pitchers, Nationals ace Max Scherzer and Cardinals star Carlos Martinez, will square off.

Washington enters Sunday in first place in the National League East division.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Cardinals online.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

